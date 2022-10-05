A YORK man is gearing up to represent his country in the World Cup this year as captain of England’s Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) squad.

Scott Gobin has been appointed to lead the 20-strong England Community Lions PDRL squad for the first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup this autumn.

Scott, who was born without a lower right arm, plays for Leeds Rhinos PDRL and has also captained Yorkshire’s PDRL team. The sport is a modified version of rugby league played on a narrower pitch, with nine players in a team.

Scott is preparing to head to training camp later this month before England kicks off their World Cup campaign against rivals Australia in the opening match of the international tournament on Sunday October 23 at Warrington’s Victoria Park. Two days later the team will take on Wales followed by the last group match against New Zealand on Friday October 28.

Scott was named England captain by Shaun Briscoe, the former Super League and England full back, who is the Lions PDRL team’s first head coach.

Scott, who works as HR administrator in the central support team of York-headquartered VetPartners, said: “VetPartners has been really supportive in accommodating my training schedule which has been brilliant.

“We are match ready as we have just finished our season, so we are all fit. We have no idea what the Australia and New Zealand teams are like. That will be a challenge and exciting because we don’t know what to expect.

"We just have to be on our best game when we play. We can’t take anything for granted but we are confident we can win.”

The Lions’ squad players each need to raise £500 to help offset the costs of the accommodation and kit. Scott is co-hosting a fundraising event in Morley, Leeds, where he grew up, with fellow teammate Nick Horner on Friday October 7. They will be doing a meet and greet at the Commercial Inn, with signed Rhinos memorabilia and tickets among prizes to be won.

Scott’s love of rugby stems from when he first picked up a ball as a five-year-old schoolboy, before joining Drighlington ARFLC, a team he still lines up for in the Pennine League.

The versatile player, who can field at centre or second row, said: “I would always encourage other people to give it a go. When I was growing up it was more about the winning.

“Now, I see myself more as a role model for the next generation and encourage others to get involved in sport in one way or another. It is good for your self-confidence, skills and you make life-long friends.”

VetPartners operates 148 veterinary practices, employing 8,000 people around the UK.