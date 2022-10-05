TRAIN passengers were facing more travel misery today as rail staff walk out again amid disputes over pay, pensions and working conditions.

Members of the train drivers' union Aslef and the union TSSA have launched fresh strike action today, which has led to the cancellation of services across the UK.

The TSSA have also planned to strike tomorrow (October 6), and Friday, and along with RMT union on Saturday (October 8).

Aslef general secretary, Mike Whelan, has said that train drivers in England are facing a third year without a pay rise, despite agreements having been achieved in Scotland and Wales, and claims that the Government are preventing companies from making a pay offer.

He said: "The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and, if anything, they want industrial action to be increased."

The companies affected by the strikes which run through York station are CrossCountry, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern Trains and Transpennine Express.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Our brilliant members remain determined to see their demands met in the shape of a just settlement.

“We do not strike lightly but are prepared to dig in as we seek a fair deal on pay, job security and conditions in the face of cuts, economic collapse and a cost-of-living crisis at the hands of this chaotic Tory Government.

“With more strikes and wider industrial action in the offing this week, it’s time for ministers to get wise and act now to deliver a fair deal which will halt a winter of rail misery across the network.”

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “These strikes disrupt the travel plans of millions of passengers and undermine businesses who continue to struggle with rising costs and this continued action will only further damage the railway’s recovery.

“Services are likely to be busy, severely disrupted or in some cases not running, so passengers should check the latest travel advice before setting off.

“Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strikes on October 5 can use their ticket on the day before the booked date, or up to and including October 7.

“Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is punish the very people unions claim to stand up for and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with their employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”