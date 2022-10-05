A fly tipper and two violent people were among defendants dealt with recently at York Magistrates Court.
Debra Jane Wilson faces a £1,289.12 bill after she pleaded guilty to fly tipping a dismantled settee on an access road to the M62 next to Beal Lane, Cridling Stubbs, near Eggborough, on November 8. The 57-year-old from Cross Court, Knottingley, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £955.12 prosecution costs.
Jason Mark Parker, 51, of Whitehorn Close, Huntington, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker. York Magistrates Court heard he assaulted a paramedic at York Hospital. He was given a 12-month community order with a 12-month ban on going to York Hospital without an appointment or in a genuine emergency and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also ordered to pay the paramedic £150 compensation.
Gordon Philip Martin, 52, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to carrying an offensive weapon, assault and criminal damage at a pub in Tadcaster. The 52-year-old from Church Mews, Wetherby, must also pay £552.80 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
