A fly tipper and two violent people were among defendants dealt with recently at York Magistrates Court.

Debra Jane Wilson faces a £1,289.12 bill after she pleaded guilty to fly tipping a dismantled settee on an access road to the M62 next to Beal Lane, Cridling Stubbs, near Eggborough, on November 8. The 57-year-old from Cross Court, Knottingley, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £955.12 prosecution costs.