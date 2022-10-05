HERE are the latest planning applications for York...

These applications have been received by the City of York Council:

22/01781/FUL for installation of solar panels to rear at 4 Connaught Square St Oswalds Road.

22/01849/FUL for replacement of gas boiler with external air source heat pump at 2 Bartle Garth.

22/01841/LBC for internal and external alterations in association with change of use from House in Multiple Occupation to eight self-contained flats, erection of two bungalows, and associated car parking, cycle storage and landscaping at 60 York Road, Acomb.

22/01936/FUL and 22/01937/LBC for erection of gates, brickwork piers and railings atop existing wall at 12 St Saviours Place.

22/01898/LBC for internal alterations including refurbishment of Belmont second floor customer toilets at 6 - 8 St Helens Square.

22/01923/FUL for change of use from office and workshop to holiday let and replacement windows at Yorkshire Mesmac, Marygate Lane.

22/02000/FUL and 22/02001/LBC for external alterations to include replacement windows, alterations to windows and doors and installation of access ramp at 36 Micklegate.

22/01996/FUL and 22/01997/LBC for installation of new section of glass to front elevation after removal of existing ATM at 47 Parliament Street.

22/01974/FUL for variation of condition two of permitted application 20/02087/FUL to amend design of house type C (plot 9) at 86 Heworth.

22/01990/FUL for installation of new glazed full height shopfront with glass fins, new framed doors and security shutter at 4 Davygate.

22/01720/FUL for erection of dormer roof extension and access ramp at Pavilion, Rowntree Park, Terry Avenue.

22/01625/FUL and 22/01626/LBC for installation of new roof, replacement timber trusses and associated internal repairs and refurbishment following water ingress at 20 Coney Street.

22/01869/FUL for variation of condition 2 of permitted application 19/01025/FUL to alter 2no. doors/windows to provide access to new external balcony at 6 Nessgate.

22/01719/LBC for internal and external alterations in conjunction with conversion of first, second floor and third floors and roof level extension to create 17serviced apartments (use class C1), change of use of 23 and 25 Tanner Row ground floor and basement to restaurant (use class E) with ancillary accommodation along with ground floor and basement to 31 George Hudson Street to amenity space for serviced apartments above (use class C1) (resubmission to extend approved application 19/00837/LBC) at Club Salvation George Hudson Street.

22/01795/FULM for erection of 3, 4, and 5 storey student accommodation building with associated car parking following demolition of existing buildings at 15 Foss Islands Road 22/01908/OUTM for outline application for erection of business incubator units, warehousing and regional training facility for roofing, biomass and stoves in association with change of use to Class E with all matters reserved at Geoff Neal Roofing Factory, Sutton Road

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA.