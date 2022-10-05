A CAR slid off the road and down a steep embankment during a collision earlier today.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, along with North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, were called to the scene of a road traffic collision (RTC) on the A61 earlier today.

Fire crews from Ripon attended to the vehicle, which had left the road and slid down a steep embankment.

"The male occupant was removed from the car with no serious injuries," said group manager, Bob Hoskins.