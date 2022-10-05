A CAR slid off the road and down a steep embankment during a collision earlier today, ending on its roof.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, along with North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, were called to the scene of a road traffic collision (RTC) on the A61, at Rotary Way, Ripon, at 7.54am this morning (October 5).
Two fire crews from Ripon attended to the vehicle, which had left the road and slid down a steep embankment.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews rescued one male aged 30s from the vehicle who was taken to hospital via road ambulance.
“Crews used a tirfor winch, stabilisation blocks, hydraulic cutters and spreaders, small tools, sharps protection and strops.”
Group manager, Bob Hoskins, said: "The male occupant was removed from the car with no serious injuries.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article