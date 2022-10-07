Professor Mike Holmes, of primary health care services provider Nimbuscare, says new services are being launched in the community to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

"The scientific evidence is clear that the cost of living crisis will have a significant effect on people’s health, both mental and physical health.

Nimbuscare is acutely aware there are lots of vulnerable people living in our community.

This is why we’re taking our vaccination programme and other services out into the community.

We’re passionate about bringing health and care services nearer to people’s homes which is why, so far, we’ve developed two community care centres across the City and we hope others will follow.

Earlier this month, a new Dementia Wellbeing Café for people with dementia and their carers opened at Acomb Garth Community Care Centre.

This is an activity-based group led by a dementia support advisor and supported by volunteers. It takes place on Wednesdays in our Community Café from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

We’re also pleased to have a special Citizen’s Advice service at our Acomb Garth Community Care Centre every Wednesday from 10am til 2pm.

You need an appointment for this service and can book via https://www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/callback-request/ , or by calling 0808 278 7895

We hope these new services will help people who are struggling within our communities.

In addition, our vaccinators will be visiting housebound patients this month so if you are registered as housebound and are eligible for your flu and covid vaccinations, you will hear from us soon.

As the winter months approach, we learnt from last year that more children suffer from respiratory illnesses at this time of year.

Viruses became more prevalent and small children can develop breathing difficulties and fever which can often quickly worsen.

Nimbuscare has worked with the hospital to set up our children’s treatment hub once again at Askham Bar Community Centre. This was a hugely popular service and we’re delighted to be opening it up again.

We will be open two days a week in the first instance – Thursdays and Fridays – and children aged from three months to 12 years can use the service. They need to be referred to us by a healthcare professional which can be their GP or NHS111.

Once again we’re recruiting to boost our vaccinator team. We’re looking for registered and non-registered vaccinators, as well as vaccination assistants and volunteers to work at from our Askham Bar site.

Many people who worked with us temporarily over the last two years have now moved on to other roles and we have a number of vacancies.

And finally, I’d like congratulate Nimbuscare’s chief nurse Michelle Phillips whose tireless work has been recognised in this year’s York Community Pride Awards. Michelle picked up the award for health service hero.

Michelle started her healthcare career as a receptionist at a GP surgery and rose rapidly through the ranks to become a nurse prescriber.

She has worked in General Practice in York for her entire career and is a phenomenal role model."