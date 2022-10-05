THERE will be no traditional Christmas light switch on event in York this year - but instead a series of free entertainment across the city.
Organisers of festive events in the city, Make it York, have confirmed that a light switch on will not take place this year - but instead there will be a celebration across the city to mark the launch of the annual St Nicholas Fair.
A spokesperson for Make It York said: "The celebrations for the 30th Anniversary of St Nicholas Fair on November 17 are in place of a traditional Christmas light switch on.
"From 12pm to 9pm, there will be free entertainment across the city centre - from bands, choirs, performers, workshops and more. The idea is that the Christmas festivities will be spread across the city centre, with even more family-friendly entertainment to get everyone into the festive spirit and see the city lit up for the first time.
"The full programme will be announced soon."
A light switch on event has not taken place in York since 2019 due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the lights were turned on by pantomime legend, Dame Berwick Kaler, and his co-star Martin Barrass
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here