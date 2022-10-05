THERE will be no traditional Christmas light switch on event in York this year - but instead a series of free entertainment across the city.

Organisers of festive events in the city, Make it York, have confirmed that a light switch on will not take place this year - but instead there will be a celebration across the city to mark the launch of the annual St Nicholas Fair.

A spokesperson for Make It York said: "The celebrations for the 30th Anniversary of St Nicholas Fair on November 17 are in place of a traditional Christmas light switch on.

"From 12pm to 9pm, there will be free entertainment across the city centre - from bands, choirs, performers, workshops and more. The idea is that the Christmas festivities will be spread across the city centre, with even more family-friendly entertainment to get everyone into the festive spirit and see the city lit up for the first time.

"The full programme will be announced soon."

A light switch on event has not taken place in York since 2019 due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the lights were turned on by pantomime legend, Dame Berwick Kaler, and his co-star Martin Barrass