A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is set to launch a new chocolate beer – perfect for the autumnal nights in front of the fire.
Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery is set to launch a brand-new seasonal cask beer – Astronomer, a rich pint combining malts with notes of chocolate and coffee.
Jack Scott Paul, senior brand manager, said: “As September marked the brewery’s official 30th anniversary, we wanted to continue just where we left off, creating more and more unique flavour blends for beer lovers to try. Whether it’s their first cask beer or one of many, we truly feel there is a pint for everyone.
“Astronomer, our brand-new seasonal beer, is the perfect autumnal beer and is made especially for dark beer lovers and those who enjoy flavours of chocolate and coffee. We love dark beers here at Black Sheep and our latest cask beer joins our other range of stouts including Milk Stout and Choc and Orange Stout. Its only available for a limited time.”
The launch of Astronomer is the ninth addition in Black Sheep’s 2022 seasonal cask beer range – its biggest seasonal calendar to date featuring a number of brand-new cask flavours.
Astronomer will exclusively be available on cask and for a limited period this October.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel