A NEW addition to this year's Christmas fair in York will offer a ‘Swiss with a Twist’ dining experience with a top-rated chef.

Brand new to York Christmas Market for 2022 is a traditional Swiss chalet, The Winter Hütte. With a new terrace overlooking St Nicholas Fair, The Winter Hütte offers a special festive dining experience from one of Yorkshire’s best-known chefs, the Michelin-starred Andrew Pern.

For passers-by, there is a fully-licensed bar area serving seasonal favourites such as gluhwein and spiced cider. Dining bookings are now open on the website.

Andrew Pern, Michelin-Starred Chef, said: “We are hugely excited to be bringing The Winter Hütte and a taste of the Alps to the ancient streets of York. Aside from the incredible two-storey structure, I am delighted to introduce a new Star Inn venture to The Winter Hütte with a restaurant serving great Yorkshire produce with a Swiss twist.

"As well as traditional fondue and raclette, the menu will also boast off-piste specials such as Cinnamon Roast Porcetta Suckling Pig with spiced apples, chestnuts and mulled cider juices or Gratin of Winter Roots with toasted cranberry muesli, nut cheese, garden sage and onion. In the downstairs ski bar we will be serving a range of Bratwurst from The Dog Haus to enjoy with a festive beverage, while passers-by can also grab a tasty bite from the window counter.

"Together with the scent of pine and decor of mountain scenes and cow bells, The Winter Hütte will be a real experience for all the senses this Christmas.”

Another new addition to York’s Christmas Market 2022 is the Chocolate Circus. The brainchild of the York based family behind Herbie’s Treehouse, look out for their Instagram-worthy loaded hot chocolates. From giant snowman marshmallows to York printed wafers, there’s a topping for everyone including a full vegan hot chocolate alternative menu.

There will be a lot of of unique gift ideas at this year’s Christmas market. All traders at this year’s St Nicholas Fair will be offering exclusive discounts for York residents when presented with a valid York Card or identity card with proof of address. Each trader will offer a discount ranging from 10 to 30 per cent discounts.

Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “The programme of Christmas activities across York this year is outstanding. This, combined with world-class food and drink and an array of independent retailers and traders, is sure to bring the festive magic back to York.

"Christmas is a great time to support York’s local businesses by purchasing unique gifts and enjoying all they have to offer.

“York really comes alive at Christmas, so we are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the magic of the festive period.”

READ MORE: "Extra special" plans are in place to celebrate Christmas in York this year to mark a 30th anniversary.