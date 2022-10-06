A TRAIN firm, which operates in York, has teamed up with an award-winning actor and writer to send a message to fare dodgers.
Northern has joined forces with the BAFTA-winner, Phil Mealey, to send a message to people trying to avoid paying for train fares on National Poetry Day.
Mealey, well-known for his work on The Royle Family, Early Doors and Sunshine, has penned a poem called The Dodger that highlights the tactics and pitfalls of a fare dodger on the operator’s 550-station network.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Phil’s poem has perfectly captured the effort to which some people will go to avoid buying a ticket.
"Northern is investing in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country. There is no excuse."
Mealey, whose latest work premiered at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, added: “I’ve spotted my fair share of ‘dodgy geezers’ on the train. Never thought I’d be writing a poem about them."
