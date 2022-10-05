CAMPAIGNERS were delighted as a newly restored half pipe at a popular skate park in North Yorkshire reopened to the public.

Over the weekend, the halfpipe and ramps at Malton and Norton Skatepark were officially reopened with a special competition - which brought all capabilities and generations of riders together for what was a "hugely successful" event.

Last month, the ramp at the skatepark was given the official go ahead by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) following more than 18 months of local campaigning.

Ryan Swain, a presenter and keen skateboarder from Malton, spearheaded the campaign to restore this half pipe to its former glory with the help of ramp builders, King Ramps.

Riders taking part in the competition

Speaking at the opening event, Ryan said: "The park was the busiest that it's ever been in 20 years since the facility started. It was so amazing to see over 400 people in the park supporting it and talent travelling far and wide to use it.

"There were professional skaters who came from as far as London and Scotland to ride the brand new halfpipe. We also made history and had live music from DJ Mike Jefferson, Ninebanks and The Juri Juices which were the first two bands to perform at the skatepark since it started in 2001.

"I felt like for myself, some of the campaigners who supported me and those who use the facility that it was the perfect end to the campaign and showed the extremely hard work that has gone into it. Finally we got the closure we deserved.

"Thank you to all of our sponsors for the incredible prizes and freebies, Norton and Malton Lions for their support, the '#RescueTheRamp' campaign team, Michael Jefferson, Ninebanks and The Juri Juices and Norton Town Council for giving us permission to run the event.

"Watch out for the after movie and highlights video of the event and here's to another 20 years of action sports within the community."

Riders of all abilities joined in the fun on the day

Ryan said he is "incredibly proud" of what he's achieved with help from his campaign team and community - and he is excited to see all generations enjoying the facility and their skills flourishing.

He is going to be setting up a skateboarding club later in the year at the park to teach youngsters how to skate and ride and use the facility.

The ‘Rescue the Ramp’ campaign was supported by world renowned action sports athletes including skateboarder Tony Hawk and BMX professional Jamie Bestwick.

The team have installed their own ‘blue plaque’ to commemorate the importance the ramp has for the community.

Ryan Swain was named as Person of the Year at the Community Pride awards, organised by The Press, last week for his commitment to supporting his local community.