FIRE crews were called to two separate incidents overnight involving fires believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews from Malton and Pickering responded to a report of a fire in a derelict wooden shed measuring 15 metres by five metres in Wentworth Street in Malton at around 5.50pm yesterday.

The crews gained access to the shed through a broken window and extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet. The cause of the fire was believed to have been deliberate.

Meanwhile, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a log yard in Oliver's Mount in the seaside town at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The crew extinguished the large pile of logs that were alight and dampened the area down. The fire was again believed to have been started deliberately.