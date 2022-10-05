FIRE crews were called to two separate incidents overnight involving fires believed to have been started deliberately.
Crews from Malton and Pickering responded to a report of a fire in a derelict wooden shed measuring 15 metres by five metres in Wentworth Street in Malton at around 5.50pm yesterday.
The crews gained access to the shed through a broken window and extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet. The cause of the fire was believed to have been deliberate.
Meanwhile, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a log yard in Oliver's Mount in the seaside town at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.
The crew extinguished the large pile of logs that were alight and dampened the area down. The fire was again believed to have been started deliberately.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article