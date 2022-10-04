A PUB in a village near York is to close one day a week in the face of spiralling costs.

The Black Horse at Wigginton posted on Facebook that it had decided to close on Wednesdays, 'due to continuing rising costs across the board.'

It said: "We hope this won't be permanent, and apologies for any inconvenience caused. The pub will still be available to hire for small wakes in advance.

"Thank you again for your continued support on the days we are open. It has been a tricky 3 1/2 years since we took over, hopefully over the next 12 months we can get back to normal."

One customer posted that all establishments needed a rest day and the pub's happened to be a Wednesday.

"Where people are missing out on a Wednesday, you’re making up for in other areas like your Sunday roasts, live music and events too," they said. "Proud of this fantastic local establishment…you should be too!"

The pub says on its website that it is in the heart of the village, with a history dating back to the 1700s, and it holds regular weekly live music, pub quizzes and themed nights.