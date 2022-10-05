YORK Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) for the Autumn-Winter season.

A number of runway shows and fashion events will be running at venues across the city centre from Thursday, October 6, to Sunday, October 9.

The festival will see clothing and jewellery designs created by students and graduates as well as working professionals based both in York and across the UK.

Nicky Hayer, co-founder and director at York Fashion Week, said: "York Fashion Week continues to gain traction with creatives from across Yorkshire but is also sparking interest with independent brands and designers from across the UK.

"Our ambition has always been for York Fashion Week to play a vital role in defining the North’s strong identity when it comes to fashion and to support, encourage and nurture emerging talent at grassroots level.

"Thanks to the involvement and support from so many people in the world of fashion as well as local colleges and businesses."

Planeque Jewellery Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Thursday, October 9

Blossoms Cosmetic Clinic is holding a champagne reception from 5pm-7pm with live demonstrations of the dental and facial aesthetics experts.

The Planeque Jewellery store, in Low Petergate, will then invite customers to shop their collection at an exclusive discount to mark their 30 year anniversary, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Jigsaw will host an in-store runway show of designs styled by actress Holly Woodhouse and an exclusive 15 per cent off discount, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Collection by graduate designer Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Friday, October 7

A student and graduate runway show will showcase designs from students at York College, Bridlington College, Leeds Art University, and University of Huddersfield, which starts at 7.30pm at The Guildhall.

Huddersfield graduate, Nadia Hadrami, will showcase her collection to address the issues hijab models face within the fashion industry.

Day three of the fashion week Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Saturday, October 8

The Guildhall will also host an Independent Runway show at 7.30pm, which will show collections by independent brands across the UK, with a luxury drink included on arrival by The Vices York.

Half the Ocean Jewellery Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Sunday, October 9

The days starts with a Sustainable Style Swap from 9.30am to 11.30am at Pitcher and Piano, in Coney Street, in which stylists will show how to update your wardrobe sustainably.

The Revival Runway, from 11.30am to 1pm at the Malmaison, shows the upcycled and pre-loved designs of York-based designers, Half the Ocean Jewellery and Reclaimed by Steph.

The evening will see a vintage designer fashion show from French 75 boutique at the Malmaison, with pieces from Paris and Monaco.

Plus, the Warpaint runway unveils a clothing line for those with life-altering illnesses, modelled by people undergoing medical treatments.

The show will be held at the Malmaison Hotel from 3pm to 5.30pm.

The Art of Queening Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Monday, October 10

The festival will end with Fashion Avenue, an event focusing on careers in fashion, from photography and styling, to marketing and journalism, from 11am at Doubletree by Hilton.

Behind the Seams with Shoni is an event with the debut designer behind The Art of Queening, held at The Vices York, on Alma Terrace, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Here she will show and talk about the concept behind her collection.

To book tickets for any event, click here.