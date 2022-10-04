CREWS were called to tackle a fire in a flat earlier today - and one man had to be rescued from the property.
The crew from Ripon attended a fire in a first floor flat above a restaurant in High Skellgate in the North Yorkshire city at around 3pm today.
The team rescued a male occupant inside the flat. He was left in the care of the Ambulance Service with both smoke inhalation and burns.
Fire damage was caused to the kitchen only, but there was also heat and smoke damage throughout the flat.
The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus.
