A community sports centre near York looks set for a safer and brighter future.

City of York planners have approved a scheme for eight 8m tall flood lamp columns with two 200W LED directional floodlamps at the John Jeffery Community Pavilion, Mill Lane, Wiggington.

The pavilion trustees told the council the lights were needed to improve the safety and security of the building, its car park and playing areas. Furthermore, during the darker months, children may be partaking in sports until 9pm when it is dark.

A report by council planning staff said the site is situated in the Green Belt, with a new sports pavilion on the site, surrounded To the south are other sports facilities (bowling and tennis) with a building housing squash courts. Playing fields to the northwest of the site are already served by floodlighting columns.

It continued: “The height of the columns at 8m is relatively significant however they are not unexpected on a sports field and there are other columns already on the site.”

The planners considered the proposal to be “inappropriate development” with the Green Belt, but there were very special circumstances to outweigh harm to it.

Recommending approval, they concluded: “Subject to conditions, the proposal would not result in significant harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents.”