A WORLD-LEADING specialist technology company, with a headquarters in Malton, is celebrating recent success.

HMi Elements, whose headquarters are on Showfield Lane, Malton, manufacturer blast proof technology for the oil and gas sector.

The company recently created six new jobs across their Malton and Leeds offices, in addition to boosting its research and development, and production capabilities by 35 per cent.

Demand for the manufacturer’s expertise and products are at an all time high, with orders topping the £1 million mark in July.

HMi Elements’ CEO, Howard Gould, said: “This job creation and investment in our business marks an exciting next chapter in our 30-year history.

“We switched on new product development at the start of this year, our order book has continued to grow quickly, and so we have created new roles in production, R&D and procurement.

“This will help us to power further growth in our key target markets with new products and technological hardware innovations.”

The business has faced the harsh economic conditions of the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, and ongoing supply chain issues head on.

“It’s certainly been challenging, but we’ve come through the storm, so to speak, with a healthy order book this year and into 2023,” added Howard.

