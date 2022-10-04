York planning chiefs have backed renovations at a popular city centre bar.

Mitchell and Butlers PLC of Birmingham has gained approval for the work at the Grade II-listed Harkers Café Bar in St Helens Square.

Renovations include new toilets, plus removing a wall and creating a new backfitting to the servery.

The operators of the historic venue says the changes will better reflect its heritage.

A council report said: “The property is a Grade II listed building and is located in the city centre and within the Central Historic Core conservation area

“The works proposed in this application would affect only modern additions and fittings to the building. The replacement back fitting would not result in any greater physical or visual impact than the existing fitting. The alterations would preserve the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest.

Council planners added: “It is considered that the conversion works respect the special historic and architectural interest of the building.”

The popular venue, built as offices in the 1840s, before becoming a pub in the 1990s, announced last week that Harkers would close for three weeks until October 20 for the work to be carried out.