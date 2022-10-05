A FORMER model and model booker is bringing Parisian and Monegasque vintage glamour to York Fashion Week.

Louise Finch, a stylist and former model and model booker, has founded her vintage online boutique, French 75.

She is showcasing her pre-loved designer pieces, sourced from across London and Monaco, at her runway show, at the Malmaison hotel on Sunday, October 9, from 7.30pm to 9pm.

The show will focus on sustainable fashion and feature daytime and evening looks from designer labels including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Lanvin.

French 75 fashion show to take place at York Fashion Week Picture: Olivia Brabbs photography

Louise said: "I have been a huge fan of vintage clothing since my mid teens but have since upgraded from second hand cardigans and Dr Martens to second hand luxury items.

"When people began enquiring about the pieces I was wearing, I decided to launch French 75.

"I’m looking forward to bringing some Parisian glamour to York Fashion Week and sharing my thoughts around effortless style. For all fashion lovers that want to shop ethically, pre-loved luxury is the future.

"Sustainable fashion has grown hugely over the last few years. Gone are the days of fusty old clothes. Today, the majority of people are conscious about waste yet still want to have fun with pre-loved items that still look great."

To book tickets for the show, click here.