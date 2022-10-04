Further consultation has begun this week into a planned new village west of York.
Harrogate Borough Council has launched its Regulation 19 public consultation concerning Maltkiln, which is proposed to contain up to 4000 homes on a 300-acre site in the Cattal-Hammerton area.
The move follows public consultation last month involving the developer Caddick Construction, who told the Press they expect to submit a formal planning application to Harrogate Borough Council before Christmas.
In July, the borough council confirmed its plans for the current consultation, which runs until Monday November 14. Villages in the area have been leafletted about this.
It concerns a Development Plan Document (DPD) for the village “which sets out an ambitious 30 year vision and policy framework to guide how it is designed and developed.”
“This includes the boundary, nature and form of the new settlement,” the council added.
Harrogate Borough Council has published a video, with documentation about the DPD consultation, which can be found at www.harrogate.gov.uk/newsettlementdpd
The documentation is also available at the Civic Centre, Harrogate, plus the libraries at Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Poppleton.
