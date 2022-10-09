Oliver is a five-year-old male lurcher who was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home in Landing Lane in what staff describe as 'really poor condition'.

"Poor Oliver was extremely underweight, limping on one of his legs and very shut down," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Since arriving at the centre and receiving lots of good food, veterinary treatment and TLC, however, Oliver has started to flourish and has become a very loving, affectionate and friendly dog.

"Oliver is a very sweet-natured boy who loves being around both people and other dogs - medium to large breed only- and loves to try and play," the staff member said.

Oliver will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods while he settles.

"It is quite possible this poor lad has never actually lived in a home environment before," the staff member said.

"Since being at the centre Oliver has shown a real fear and reluctance to walk on laminate flooring.

"We have to carry him. So his new adopters will either need to have carpet or plenty of rugs down!

"He may learn that it is OK to walk on laminate in time but for now he is really fearful of it.

"Oliver is such a great dog who has not had the best start in life at all.

"His condition when first arriving just showed how neglected he had been.

"However, he is now ready to start a new life with a new family who will love and care for him and show him the joys of life.

"Oliver is ready for his happy ever after."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk