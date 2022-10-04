Here’s a look at the new Mappin & Webb jewellery store, set for part of the former Debenhams in Davygate, York, and the former Virgin Money unit on its nearby corner.
Since Watches of Switzerland submitted its plans earlier this summer, minor design changes have been made as part of the application process for the 625m2 store, which would sell top brands including Rolex.
They follow consultation with groups such as the York Civic Trust, who welcomed the plans to bring the closed department store back to life but had ‘concerns’ over the shape of proposed shop frontage windows, plus replacing a wooden door entrance with a steel and glass one.
The architects for the company this week told City of York Council they believe they have satisfied the council’s Conservation Officers concerns over certain heritage features.
City of York Council has yet to determine the application.
The revisions came as Watches of Switzerland submitted an application to convert the former Halifax Building Society at 4 Davygate, next door, into a shop selling high-end Breitling Swiss-made watches, as recently reported in the Press.
