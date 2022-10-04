Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay for Coleen Rooney's legal costs following the conclusion of the 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

Back in July Mrs Vardy lost the High Court libel battle she brought against Mrs Rooney.

It all started after in a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three fake stories she had posted on her private Instagram account.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the court in May (PA)

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denied leaking the stories and sued her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

How were the 'Wagatha Christie' legal costs decided?





Mrs Justice Steyn, the judge in the case, has now stated in an order made public on Tuesday (October 4) that Ms Vardy should pay 90% of Mrs Rooney's legal costs.

Overall Mrs Rooney incurred total costs of more than £2 million, but £350,000 of those had already been racked up before the trial in May.

Therefore this was taken out to produce a final figure of £1,667,860, with Mrs Vardy being ordered to pay £800,000 of that by 4 pm on November 15.

The judge ruled on various issues relating to Mrs Rooney’s costs after receiving written legal arguments on behalf of both women.

The total amount of Mrs Vardy’s legal costs is not known but is expected to be of a similar level to those incurred by Mrs Rooney.