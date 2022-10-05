CITY leaders have agreed a series of measures in a bid to keep York safe in the run-up to the festive season.

Leaders and officers from City of York Council, Make It York, The BID and North Yorkshire Police met with council leader Keith Aspden and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe.

They agreed a series of actions to support York and its evening economy as part of its Purple Flag accreditation.

The partnership members said they would continue to work together to address anti-social behaviour particularly in the run-up to the festive season and to continue to promote York as a safe place to visit.

The council said the actions would build on measures renewed earlier this year, to help protect the city centre and nearby residential areas from alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

Following two separate consultations in February this year, more than 90 per cent of respondents agreed to the reintroduction of powers to address groups drinking and being anti-social.

The new measures allow police and council officers to confiscate alcohol from individuals or groups engaging in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) will be introduced in two areas: the city centre within the city walls, and an area originally outlined as covering Union Terrace car park, Union Terrace, Clarence Street and Clarence Gardens.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “We value the city’s Purple Flag which reflects that York is a secure and vibrant location for residents and visitors alike.

“With city partners, we want to continue to improve on our night-time economy, including addressing anti-social behaviour with the police and building on our city’s outstanding reputation.”

Zoe Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, said: “I am thrilled that York continues to be recognised as a Purple Flag city as we plan for new ways to keep residents safe, and feeling safe this Autumn/Winter.

“The root causes of many problems go beyond policing and York’s Purple Flag is an example of how ongoing collaboration between local partners can help to tackle, prevent and solve issues such as anti-social behaviour and, ultimately, make our streets safer for everyone.”

The Purple Flag is an international accreditation awarded by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), similar to the Green Flag award for parks and the Blue Flag for beaches.

The Purple Flag scheme aims to help create safe and thriving locations at night for visitors and residents, that offer an entertaining, easy to access, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

Leaders in the partnership included Adam Wardale, general manager of Middletons Hotel, York and chair of Hospitality Association York; Carl Alsop, operations manager, York BID; Sarah Loftus, managing director, Make It York; Zoe Metcalfe, North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner; council leader Cllr Keith Aspden; and Superintendent Mark Khan, of North Yorkshire Police.