CROSSBOWS, knives and bb guns have been found on an East Yorkshire farm during a police raid.

Humberside Police said two men had been arrested after the Rural Task Force executed a warrant at the farm following a reported theft.

"Upon entering the property and carrying out a search, two Ifor Williams Trailers were discovered alongside a number of stolen STIHL chainsaws and cutters," said a spokesperson.

"Further searches uncovered a quantity of what is believed to be Class B drugs and a number of weapons including bb guns, crossbows and knives.

"Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and offensive weapons and have been released under investigation whilst we continue with inquiries."

Rural Task Force Officer Kevin Jones said police were working alongside partnering agencies and the farming community to proactively disrupt criminals targeting communities.

“We will take action on every occasion and will look at utilising all the available legislation to prevent, deter and prosecute those who decide to engage in criminality around our countryside.

“Wherever we have the evidence, we will prosecute offenders and we welcome the help of our rural communities in letting us know of incidents in their area."