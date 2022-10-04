YORK'S city walls are set to light up blue to mark international Fragile X Awareness Day on October 10.

Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic condition that may cause mild or moderate degrees of learning or intellectual difficulties and is the most common cause of inherited learning disability.

City of York Council has confirmed that York’s historic walls will be lit in blue to raise awareness of the condition on the International Fragile X Awareness Day. The date, 10/10 or X/X in Roman Numerals, references the X chromosome and is celebrated internationally, across 16 countries.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: "We are pleased to be able to help in any way to raise awareness of Fragile X syndrome. Lighting the historic walls blue will serve as our message of support and will hopefully urge people find out more about the condition.

"For those interested in finding out more about the condition or diagnosis, visit the website of the Fragile X Society."

The Fragile X Society was formed in 1990 by families whose children had been diagnosed with Fragile X Syndrome and has grown into a team of dedicated employees and volunteers supporting thousands of individuals and families.