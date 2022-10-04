VOLUNTEERS at a community cafe in York are celebrating success after raising almost £300 for charity.

Volunteers at the Spearehead Community Café at St Mary’s Church in Strensall held a successful Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 22. The event, which took place at their weekly community café, attracted 68 people and raised £286.00 for Macmillan.

Macmillan professionals from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were invited to attend, highlighting how some of the funds raised by Macmillan Coffee Mornings are used to support people living with cancer.

Sharon Massey is one of the volunteers at the Spearehead Community Café in Strensall, and extended the invite to the Macmillan team.

She said: “I’m one of around 12 volunteers that run the weekly café and once a month we fundraise for charity, this month was the perfect time to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

“As a group we choose charities close to our hearts, everyone has been touched by cancer and it was great to have the Macmillan team with us all morning.”

The Spearehead Community Café takes place weekly at St Mary’s Church in Strensall and all are welcome to attend.

Macmillan Cancer Support has invested over £255,000 in the Macmillan Health & Wellbeing team since 2021.

