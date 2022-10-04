A historic York shop dating back to the 1500s needs a new roof and other repairs to prevent collapse and to protect its structural integrity.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to undertake the works at the former Carphone Warehouse, at 20 Coney Street, which closed two years ago and has since remained empty.

Blacksons Chartered Buildings Surveyors, who are acting agents, also seek to replace timber trusses, which have suffered infestation, and carry out internal remedial work following water ingress.

Their planning application says the significance of 20 Coney Street “cannot be understated given that it is one of the few Grade II* listed buildings on Coney Street and a focal point of the 16th Century terrace.”

It also said: “The intent of the works is to prevent collapse, internal dampness, and longevity of the property.”

The application said number 20 and adjoining properties have fallen into disrepair due to water ingress through the roof.

“The level of decay to the roof structure is believed to compromise the structure’s structural integrity.”

It continued: “Maintaining the structural integrity of a property is a key component for any new incoming tenant and/or occupier both operationally and aesthetically to maintain not just a brand image but also the health and safety of the occupants and public.

“In this instance, the proposed works, materials, and finishes have been selected to incur minimal disruption to the existing building and where appropriate enhance the character of the existing buildings features.

“The aim of the proposed works is to repair the roof structure and covering of the property to ensure it meets the required loading capacities required for the roof covering, as well as making it wind and watertight, thus ensuring the preservation of the structure and wider building for future generations.”

A range of works are detailed in the plans, including removing shop fitting false walks, removing redundant cables and electrical works, removing and replacing plaster, removing toilets, doors and some floor coverings.

The application concluded: “In summary, 20 Coney Street has been assessed as high significance and particularly important to the set piece that is Coney Street. All components to the front façade are essential to the character of the terrace; therefore, no alteration work would be appropriate other than by way of repair in a like-for like manner.”

The repairs come as Coney Street and the riverside area is proposed for major regeneration.

The York-based Helmsley Group has been snapping up properties in the area, but not this one.

The developer has just completed public consultation on ambitions for creating 250,000ft2 of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential space, a riverside walkway and open space for the public, both on the waterfront and between the Ouse and Coney Street.