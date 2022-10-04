York Civic Trust is appointing its first-ever 'writer in residence'.

Poet Robert Powell's role will be to explore York's past - and the work of the Trust itself - through words.

Over the next six months he will be organising a series of writing workshops focussing on York's history for members of the public and Civic Trust staff, members and volunteers.

He will also work with the Trust’s close neighbours on Castlegate, and with other heritage organisations in the city.

Canadian-born Mr Powell, who officially takes up his new role on Thursday - national poetry day - was involved in the Trust's 75th anniversary celebrations last year.

He organised workshops encouraging people to create poems by exploring Walmgate’s ‘hidden histories’.

Speaking about his new role, he said: "I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to encourage creative approaches to exploring our past. What better place to do this than in York, with its many layers of history and its vibrant creative scene? And what better organisation to collaborate with in this than York Civic Trust?

"Understanding and valuing the past involves both historical facts and imagination. I'm keen to help unlock the stories in the fascinating objects at Fairfax House, and the magic in some of the lesser-known aspects of York's past.”

York Civic Trust's new writer in residence, Robert Powell

His focus will be to use writing to explore York’s past and the connections between the many different areas of the Trust’s work – including Fairfax House (the Georgian townhouse museum run by the Trust), the Trust’s rich collections, and its Heritage Planning Studio at the University of York.

Civic Trust chief executive Andrew Morrison, said: “Having a writer in residence at Fairfax House will be a wonderful opportunity to creatively explore our work through different lenses. I am sure it will reveal some fantastic new perspectives that will enrich what we do.

"It is hoped that this will be a chance to celebrate the Civic Trust through exciting creative projects, as well as an opportunity to think imaginatively about how to bring together the different facets of the Trust’s work.”

As a writer, Mr Powell has produced four critically-acclaimed collections of poetry - Harvest of Light (2007), All (2015), Riverain (2018), and Lost & Found (2021) - as well as A Small Box of River (2016), an artist's book inspired by the rivers Ouse and Foss, with artist Jake Attree.

He has made two short films, 'The River Speaks' with Ben Pugh, and 'Source' with Jan-Erik Andersson, and two short performances with Kitty Greenbrown and Ben Pugh commissioned by York Theatre Royal in 2021-2022.

He won the Elmet Prize in 2010 and was short-listed in the National Poetry Competition 2017.

In 2020 he produced Notes From A Border River inspired by time spent on the Irish border during Brexit negotiations.