OUTDOOR artisan markets are coming to towns near York this weekend - offering products from a range of local businesses.
The second weekend of the month means Little Bird Markets will be bringing their artisan stalls to Easingwold and Wetherby on October 8 and 9.
The markets offer the opportunity to support local businesses and buy unique products that are not available in the shops. Many of the traders are small independent businesses or people with a hobby or passion, that they have grown into a small business opportunity.
A spokesperson for the markets said: "Even though times are difficult for everyone just now, by supporting these small businesses and shopping at local shops within town centres, it will ensure they are able to continue trading and be able to follow their dreams.
"Every trader works hard to design, make and publicise their products, so each purchase a customer makes is genuinely supporting local people to fulfil their dreams and ambitions."
All markets are listed on the Little Bird website, so have a look and find out when they will be visiting a town near you. All the festive markets dates are listed, so you won’t miss out on any Christmas shopping opportunities.
