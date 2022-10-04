THE speed limit on a major route into York is set to be cut by City of York Council to just 30mph.

A public consultation has been launched on the proposals for a stretch of the A19 Shipton Road in Rawcliffe & Clifton Without - where the existing speed limit is 40mph - with local residents being urged to have their say before the deadline of October 21.

The road is the main route into the city from the north-east, and from towns such as Easingwold and Thirsk, as well as from the A1237 York Outer Ring Road.

The stretch affected by the change is between a point 55 metres south of Galtres Grove and a point 20 metres north west from 165 Shipton Road.

Lib Dem councillors for the Rawcliffe & Clifton Without ward say they have been campaigning for safety improvements along Shipton Road for many years, including improved pedestrian crossings, better cycle infrastructure and tackling speeding.

Cllr Darryl Smalley said: “Along with my colleagues, we have campaigned for safety improvements along Shipton Road for several years now.

"Progress has been made on some improvements. We’ve secured extra dropped kerbs, improved street lighting and £305,000 for active travel improvements between Rawcliffe P&R and Bootham Bar.

“Local residents have often told us of near misses when trying to leave their drives, and difficulty when trying to cross the road for an evening walk on the Ings or to get to a hospital appointment.

"It’s crucial that the speed restrictions are placed in the most suitable location to ensure safety is improved to the benefit of all road users. I would urge local residents to explore the proposals and have their say.”

Peter Marsland, traffic management manager at the council, said the proposal would addresses safety concerns by requiring motorists to 'observe what is considered to be more appropriate speed limits on the road within residential areas.'

He said: "Whilst environmental considerations will influence a driver’s attitude to speed containment it is considered that the introduction of the respective speed limit with associated signage will encourage drivers to adopt an appropriate speed within the respective limit thereby promoting safe and considerate driving – this being a key objective for both the council and the Department for Transport when determining local speed limits."

He said he hoped people would be able to support the proposal but, should they wish to object, they should write, giving their grounds for objection, to the Director of Place by October 21.

People can have their say on the proposals by submitting comments to highway.regulation@york.gov.uk or by writing to the council at West Offices, Station Rise, York, YO1 6GA.