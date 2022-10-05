A GRADE II listed mansion near York has been transformed into a collection of exclusive homes.

Once owned by the High Sheriff of Yorkshire, Moreby Hall was built between 1828 and 1831, and sits between the villages of Escrick, Stillingfleet and Naburn.

It is considered one of the York area's most prestiguous properties, according to estate agents Savills, and was one of the earliest works of renowned architect Anthony Salvin.

The first completed phase of the stately home's renovation is seven homes and apartments, listed at Savills, at guide prices ranging from £395,000 to £695,000, with two more to be later added.

The renovation includes one home, named The Saddlery, which is a four-storey home, The Bath House, a two-storey home, and an apartment named The Footman's Lodge, among other homes with titles reflecting its past as the Sheriff of Yorkshire's home in the 1800s.

Anne Haggas, property agent at Savills, said: "Properties such as these just don’t come to the market very often because they are few and far between. In over 30 years of working within the property market, I have rarely come across such a meticulous attention to detail to the one that has been shown at Moreby Hall.

"The repurposed stately home is a wonderful reflection of how period homes and buildings can be transformed to create incredible spaces.

"We anticipate the homes will appeal to a mix of buyers, particularly those moving out of the city but wanting to remain within striking distance. There is also the possibility of the properties attracting attention from London and international buyers that see potential for capital growth too.

"The pioneering development of Moreby Hall not only offers luxury living but also beautiful communal grounds of over 12 acres, giving it a real Bridgerton-type vibe".

Each home will come with: views of the grounds, two allocated car parking spaces, open plan living areas, high ceilings, underfloor heating, and freestanding bath tubs.

Nick Gallagher, of Nicholas & Nicholas, said: "When we set out to save and restore Moreby Hall we had no idea that it would resonate so strongly with people.

"This has been a very exciting and rewarding project, which has seen us retain the character of the building whilst introducing contemporary elements into the living spaces that we have created.

"When you restore and reanimate historic buildings of this stature it’s important to strike the right balance in blending old and new, and we are confident that we have managed to achieve this.”

Moreby Hall is within five miles of the city centre and is within 12.8 acres of grounds.

The property has 300 metres of riverside views and has good access to the A1, M1 and M62.