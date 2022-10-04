More than 70 York employers and 474 residents attended this year’s York Jobs Fair, the biggest since the start of the pandemic.

The event at the York Railway Institute saw employers including Marks and Spencer, Hiscox, The Grand Hotel, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, plus education institutions providing information and guidance to residents looking learn more about acquiring new skills, new jobs or changing their employment in York.

The event is funded by City of York Council and organised by York Learning in partnership with Job Centre Plus.

City of York Council says the event was very well received by both employers and would-be jobseekers. They said there were plenty of different jobs on offer and the fair was very well organised.

Cllr Keith Aspden, City of York Council Leader commented: “The York Job Fairs are always hugely popular both with employers and prospective employees and I’m delighted at how much they’ve grown since 2012, when the first such event was organised in York.

“It was fantastic to see how many local and regional businesses were at the York Railway Institute to offer new opportunities, career changes and qualifications to local residents, particularly after a difficult few years.

“The close working relationship between City of York Council and local businesses is key to ensuring that York residents are able to access the fantastic opportunities for employment and training across the city.”

The event is staged twice a year, with a jobs fair also held earlier this year.