HUNDREDS attended the Norton Skatepark reopening event – with live music, big tricks and more on offer.

After an 18-month ‘Rescue the Ramp’ campaign Norton Skatepark finally reopened on Sunday, October 2, with an event to mark the occasion.

The Rescue the Ramp campaign was launched to restore Norton skatepark's half pipe to its former glory and was supported by world renowned action sports athletes including skateboarder Tony Hawk and BMX professional Jamie Bestwick.

At the reopening event, over 400 action sports fans and athletes of all abilities, ages and genders travelled to Norton.

Event goers came from London, Blackpool, Scotland, and Wales.

Of these attendees was professional skateboarder Alex Griffiths.

On the day there were BMX, skateboarding, inline and scooter competitions and demonstrations along with live music.

Ryan Swain, who organised the event and spearheaded the Rescue the Ramp campaign, said: "It was the perfect event after the campaign.

“For me personally to was unbelievable - to see the facility used as it is intended was amazing.”

He added that ‘unbelievable talent’ was showcased at Norton, with few holding back during ‘best trick’ competitions.

Ryan said local skater, Jacob, took the win for best trick on the 12-foot vert ramp with a kickflip and grab combination.

There was also a double backflip attempt by one of the BMX riders.

Trophies and prizes were given out from the events sponsors which included Monster Energy, Independent Truck Company, and shoe and apparel company, Etnies.

Live music came from Ninebanks, a pop punk band from Sunderland, The Juri Juices, a rock/pop band from Malton, and DJ Mike Jefferson, who played throughout the day.

Ryan said this was the first-time live music was hosted at the skatepark for 21 years.

“It was a pretty ground-breaking moment,” he said.

Looking to the future, Ryan aims to start clubs at the skatepark and also launch skateboard coaching and lessons.

“I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve, but at the same time (the reopening event) showed how popular the park is,” he said.

“To get a new generation of skateboarders, would be amazing.”

Ryan explained that he has a coaching badge, so could even take sessions himself.

These clubs and coaching sessions would start in the spring of 2023, when the weather begins to improve.

Speaking ahead of the reopening event, Ryan said: "We're delighted to have rebuilt such an iconic and unique piece of action sports equipment right here in the heart of North Yorkshire, with the 2024 Olympics coming up facilities like this are crucial in encouraging all generations to get out and be proactive."

The skatepark is located on Norton Road and is free to use.