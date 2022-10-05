A FASHION show will be held in York this weekend to inspire others to 'reduce, reuse and recycle' in their winter wardrobes.

The Revival Runway, as part of York Fashion Week, will celebrate pre-loved and upcycled clothing and accessories, at the Malmaison Hotel on Sunday, October 9, from 11.30am to 1pm.

The show will feature the work of local designers, stylists and re-sellers, who have repurposed tents into suits, curtains into skirts, copper pipes into rings and charity shop finds.

Fishing rope necklace by Half the Ocean Jewellery Image: Olivia Brabbs Photography

The show is brought by York-based designers - Kat Hick, from Half the Ocean Jewellery, which features upcycled metals and ocean plastics, and Steph Nicholson, from Reclaimed by Steph, who creates outfits from textiles and upholstery fabrics.

Kat said: "We are grateful to everyone at York Fashion Week for supporting us to do this. They are genuinely encouraging creatives in the city and have given us a platform to show our designs to a wider audience.

Model Sara Starkey wearing Reclaim by Steph Image: Olivia Brabbs Photography

"It gives us the opportunity to work alongside talented hair stylists and make-up artists as well as photographers, models and coaches.

"Through York Fashion Week, we have also forged links with York College and have students involved in the show which is absolutely fantastic."

Vivien Chan modelling Reclaimed by Steph Picture: Olivia Brabbs Photography

The show will also celebrate diversity, which last year's runway features models from as young as three years old to 83, and two deaf models taking part with a British Sign Language Interpreter for any guests attending who require that assistance.

To see the 'behind the scenes' of the show, on Revival Street's instagram page.

You can purchase tickets for the show via York Fashion Week website or clicking here.