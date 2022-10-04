York bus depot seeks to install EV charging units

FirstYork is planning to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure as it prepares for the arrival of 44 electric buses next year.

The bus operator has applied for planning approval for charging units, transformer and RMU units and associated works at its James Street depot.

The planning application to City of York Council says the works will “ facilitate FirstBus providing up to 88 new Electric Buses to be used within the local area.”

It continued: ”These buses will replace existing diesel buses so their will not be an increase of bus parking on site.”

“The site is used to maintain, fuel and wash a large fleet of buses.

“The existing bus parking layout will fundamentally be the same, with the bus parking spread out so that the chargers can be located between.”

Last month, FirstBus announced York was set for 44 electric powered buses from next year.

It began introducing electric buses into the city in 2020 for Acomb and Park and Ride services.

FirstBus had placed an order for the buses in a near-£20 million investment, largely funded by central government.

The company was spending £10.2m of its own money on the buses, with City of York Council spending £8.4m, using money it received from a Department of Transport scheme for zero emission buses.

Earlier this year, the council received the funding, for the project, which will be completed over the next two years.

York will receive 24 single deck GB Kite Electroliners and 20 Double Deck StreetDecks. This will more than double the number of electric buses in use in the York area, helping to improve air quality by reducing diesel exhaust emissions.