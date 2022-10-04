A YORK cat owner has appealed for people to stop falling for his bull**** and thinking he is homeless.

Charlotte Weatherhill, of Holgate, said her moggie Sid - who's been dubbed 'six dinners Sid'- was not homeless, but just 'scruffy and a bit snotty.

"He likes to live out, wander and invite himself to other peoples house for lots of dinners," she said.

She posted on local social media Nextdoor that a kind and concerned person had taken him to Minster Vets.

He had also recently been taken to Vets4Pets by a concerned person because he was scruffy, sometimes snotty and grubby.

"Please leave him alone chaps," she said. "He has a home and is fed twice a day, taken to the vets when needs it.

"He just likes to live out and he loves making friends, inviting himself to peoples houses and having at least 6 dinners a day.

"The locals already called him six dinners Sid before they knew his name. He’s a lovely boy and for the record, he’s had antibiotics and we’re trying a homeopathic remedy too!"

She added that she would be putting a paper collar on Sid and dropping flyers locally to let people know.