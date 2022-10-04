WITH baubles, carols and festive fairs - "extra special" plans are in place to celebrate Christmas in York this year to mark a 30th anniversary.

The festive period is just around the corner - and there will be new additions across the city this year to celebrate 30 years of York’s famous Christmas Market, St Nicholas Fair. Seventy alpine chalets will line the streets of Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square from November 17 to December 23, creating a festive wonderland with an array of local produce and artisan gifts on offer from local traders.

From luxury stationary to Yorkshire Pudding beer, there are lots of unique gift ideas at this year’s Christmas market. What’s more, all traders at this year’s St Nicholas Fair will be offering exclusive discounts for York residents when presented with a valid York Card or identity card with proof of address. Each trader will offer a discount ranging from 10 to 30 per cent discounts.

The St Nicholas Fair returns to York next month

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “Christmas in York is always a special time of the year, with this year set to be even more so as we celebrate 30 years of the famous St Nicholas Fair.

"We’re pleased that all of our traders at this year’s St Nicholas Fair will be offering a discount for York residents, plus we’ll be hosting a whole day and evening of free festive entertainment to mark this special milestone.”

Brand new to York Christmas Market for 2022 is a traditional Swiss chalet, The Winter Hütte. With a spectacular terrace overlooking St Nicholas Fair, The Winter Hütte offers a ‘Swiss with a Twist’ dining experience from one of Yorkshire’s well-known chefs, the Michelin-starred Andrew Pern.

Another new addition to York’s Christmas Market 2022 is the Chocolate Circus. The brainchild of the York based family behind Herbie’s Treehouse, look out for their Instagram-worthy loaded hot chocolates.

See the city in all its festive glory over Christmas this year

Herbie’s Treehouse returns for its fifth year, with premium German mulled wine, Cornish mulled cider and Belgian hot chocolates.

Shambles Market Food Court vendors Krep and Shambles Kitchen will be returning to the Christmas market this year, plus Meow and Bao Little Bubble Box will be serving up a combination of infused Asian cuisine.

Another way to see the city in all its festive glory is by following the brand-new Nutcracker Trail. Pick up a free map and seek out 10 Nutcrackers across the city centre for a chance to win a £500 York BID Gift Card.

Residents and visitors can bring home some of the magic of York this Christmas, with their own special edition 30th Anniversary Bauble. Designed by local artist Emma Feneley following a local competition, the porcelain bauble will be available to purchase from the Visitor Information Centre.

