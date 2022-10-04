A WOMAN claims she warned police that a man was threatening to shoot people in York 20 minutes before – still on the loose - he was able to get on a bus and terrorise the passengers.

The York woman told of her frightening experiences to The Press after we reported how a drunken man climbed on First York's No 1 bus in Blossom Street at about 2pm last Monday and launched into a foul-mouthed tirade of abuse against passengers.

A passenger said some women were left shaking with fear and children were screaming as the abuse continued until police arrived and coaxed him off the bus.

Police revealed then that after calming down, they subsequently released him but he then became involved in another violent disturbance at a Micklegate pub 40 minutes later.

North Yorkshire Police, responding to the woman's claims regarding her warning to officers, said it was "reviewing the series of incidents" while inquiries continued.

The woman said she had had an 'intense experience' of the man at the Blossom Street bus stop half an hour before the incident on the bus.

"He approached the bus stop and was pacing up and down by the Bar Convent museum, screaming in the faces at passers by," she said.

"He was indiscriminate with who he did this to. I was sat in the bus stop for about 10 minutes and he made a bee-line for me. He started screaming in my face.

"He didn't smell of alcohol. He could only be described as having a psychotic episode. He was screaming delusional things at me.

"Then he cornered me near in the bus stop and started screaming: "I'm going to ****ing butcher you. I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to get a shot gun and stick it to your ****ing head."

"He then turned to start smashing really hard at the glass of the bus stop and this was a good opportunity for me to escape to over the road near the Windmill pub.

"It was on this street corner where I called the police and said there is a man threatening to kill people and shoot them and they needed to pick him up.

"I specifically told them he had been screaming that he was going to kill people."

She said she told them he was ill and needed getting off the streets and possibly sectioning.

She said she made her 999 call at 1.38pm, which is more than 20 minutes before the man was still free to get on the bus and terrorise passengers.

She added that she was surprised to read in The Press later that police took the man home rather than to hospital for mental health support.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “York Police is reviewing the series of incidents on Monday September 26 while inquiries continue. Additional witness accounts have been reported in recent days.”

They added that anyone who can assist the investigations should phone 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting ref no 12220171962.