A MUSIC event is returning to York this weekend - offering new and old musicians the chance to experience free taster sessions.

Music for All’s flagship event ‘Learn to Play’ is back this year offering visitors a chance to experience a free 10–15-minute taster lessons at Banks Music Room in the city on October 8 and 9.

Held in venues across the UK, ‘Learn to Play’ opens up opportunities for anyone wanting to pick up an instrument for the first time or would like a chance to return to making music by inspiring and encouraging the next generation of musicians of all ages and abilities.

A guitar session during the event

Reports have shown that music has been crucial for many people during the recent pandemic with more than 155 million albums bought or streamed in 2020 and one million adults taking up an instrument with many people saying music helped them cope with enforced isolation during the lockdown.

Tony Followell, Music for All’s chair of trustees, said: “The past two years have been difficult for many people, but it has revealed how important music is to all our lives and how it can comfort and bring people together even in the most difficult of circumstances.

"Many of the people who took up an instrument for the first-time during lockdown would not have had the opportunity to have had a physical lesson. Through the ‘Learn to Play’ event we aim to inspire and help as many people as possible understand the unique joys and benefits of learning to play an instrument which could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment or even a new career.

"I encourage those who picked up an instrument during lockdown to come along to the event and experience a lesson for free.”

A new musician learns the ukulele

A report from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found that wellbeing and happiness levels of the UK deteriorated between April 2020 and March 2021, but further data from the University College of London suggests that people who spent 30 minutes or more each day during the pandemic on arts activities such as listening to music have lower reported rates of depression and anxiety and greater life satisfaction.

Those interested in taking part in the ‘Learn to Play 22’ event and experience a free music lesson can take a look at Learn to Play website select the closest venue on the map and register interest directly with the venue.

As part of the ‘Learn to Play’ event Music for All charity supporters and ambassadors such as Jools Holland, Skunk Anansie, Snow Patrol, Rob Rolfe and Dave Tench have released YouTube tutorial lessons that can be accessed for everyone at any time on the Music for All YouTube channel.

