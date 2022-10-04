A YORK man has braved a head shave to raise vital funds for a cancer support charity - after he lost his wife to the disease.
Chris Platt, from Clifton, braved the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday September 30. Chris, who is living with prostate cancer, wanted to fundraise for the charity in memory of his late wife Anne Platt, who sadly died from cancer in 2020.
Chris said: "I wanted to do something to remember Anne and the support the Macmillan team gave us when she was ill. Macmillan were always there for her, and now I’m getting some of that support too."
A large group of supporters, including his family, gathered at the Snickleway Inn on Goodramgate, with the Mediterranean Barber Shop opposite the pub kindly shaving Chris’s head for the event.
Chris had an original target of raising £500 for the charity, but he has smashed this as his total now stands at over £1,300.
