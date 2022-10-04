REDSIDENTS at a care home in North Yorkshire came together to celebrate Oktoberfest with party events organised by staff.
Residents at the Thistle Hill Care Centre enjoyed celebrating the world’s largest folk festival, taking part in an authentic German experience by enjoying a live cooking demonstration, listening and singing along to German music, watching a Bavarian band on YouTube, dressing up in costumes and taking part in a themed quiz.
A traditional German feast that consisted of Bratwurst, German Beer and German Rum Truffles was prepared by the homes’ chef to mark the celebrations.
Mandy Scott, general manager at the home, said: “We all have had a great time celebrating Oktoberfest at the home. Residents and staff enjoyed the delicious traditional foods, and our German residents shared stories of their customs and celebrations involved in celebrating Oktoberfest.”
Oktoberfest originates from October 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
