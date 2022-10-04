The latest news about the craze for vaping by a large number of young people creates an unknown environment.
Smoking has been proved to be hazardous to health but vaping hasn’t due to lack of evidence.
Nicotine by its nature is a poison, however in lower dose numbers, as with tobacco products and vaping, it creates a pleasurable but compulsive addiction.
Does vaping with nicotine create health problems that our medical watchdogs should warn us about - or is the jury still out being immersed within this vaping fog?
Either way, those who engage with vaping are playing the life dice and should at least be given an accurate scientific appraisal of the facts.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe
