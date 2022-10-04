A KNIFEMAN who put another man through a terrifying night time ordeal has been jailed for 30 months.

Charles Junior Lansiquot, 30, should not have been away from his home as he was under a curfew as punishment for other violence, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecuting, Michael Cahill showed the court a video of Lansiquot using a knife to threaten another man between two houses.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told Lansiquot: "I am afraid what is perfectly clear from looking at the video is that for a matter of some minutes you were in that back yard armed with a dangerous weapon, with a knife, which you brandished and threatened him with.

"He must have been particularly concerned this incident would have a fatal outcome," said the judge, who also described the victim as more slightly built than Lansiquot.

The 30-year-old of Maple Tree Avenue, Barlby, pleaded guilty to threatening a man with a knife in a private place behind houses in Barlby Road, Selby, and breaching a suspended prison sentence passed for other violence.

He was jailed for 30 months.

"You have only yourself to blame in these circumstances," the judge said.

Mr Cahill said the only evidence of the incident was the video from CCTV overlooking the scene. The video was recorded at 4.38am on April 30.

The court heard Lansiquot was made subject to a nightly curfew and ordered to do rehabilitative activities as requirements of a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

"He is substantially in breach of the curfew requirement and was in breach of it at the time of committing this offence," said Mr Cahill.

The suspended sentence was imposed last year at York Crown Court for an offence of causing grievous bodily harm to a man who was not the one who was threatened with a knife.

"On the face of it, it was a merciful sentence," the judge said as he ordered Lansiquot to serve the 12 months, plus 18 months for the knife offence.

Every defendant given a suspended prison sentence is warned that if they don't do all the requirements of the sentence they can be made to serve the prison term.

For Lansiquot, Graham Parkin said: "He knows he has been a fool to himself. He had everything going for him."

He said of the knife incident: "This moment of madness have led to him failing to co-operate with the probation service because he was 'on the run' and that led to the breach."

There was no "admissible evidence" that the victim of the knife incident had suffered serious harm or distress, said the defence solicitor advocate. The victim had declined to give a statement to the police.

"It suggests he wasn't particularly alarmed or distressed by the incident," said the defence lawyer.