DOG owners in York can now do more than just walk their pets to get fit - they can work out together as well.

York Dog Park is launching Doggercise classes - allowing dog fans to exercise with their four-legged friends and alongside other pet owners keen to have fun and get fit.

The dog park in Knapton has teamed up with fitness coach Rhys Derbyshire to offer dogs and their owners the chance to improve their health together.

Launching on Wednesday, October 12, each dog and their owner will work as a team during the Doggercise classes.

While Rhys, co-founder of The Health Guys, leads the owners through a series of core and cardio exercises, the dogs will follow your movements and take on obstacles in the dog park.

Rebecca Robson and Laura Harland, co-owners of York Dog Park, and their cocker spaniel dogs Paddy and Griffin

They will also do various obedience exercises.

The 45-minute classes take place in the "safe and friendly" environment of the one-acre York Dog Park.

The park was launched by two dog owners, Laura Harland and Rebecca Robson, in August 2021, and they say it has become a "hugely popular" place to exercise pets.

Laura said Doggercise is all about having fun with your pet in a social environment.

She said: “We all know that dogs need mental stimulation along with physical activity to keep them well and happy.

“The Doggercise classes are a fun way for both owner and pooch to stay fit together, both physically and mentally.

Rebecca said: “Dogs make excellent work out companions. We can't wait for you to bring your fluffy friend to York Dog Park to work out with you and have some fun whilst getting fit and healthy together!”

Rhys has been a health and fitness coach for eight years and is the co-owner of The Health Guys.

The Health Guys empowers people to live a happy, confident and healthy life using a balanced and sustainable approach to diet, exercise and mindset, he said.

Rhys added: “I’m passionate about creating a high energy community and bringing people together. I also absolutely love dogs!

“I can’t imagine a more positive way to spend 45 minutes – getting fit alongside your beloved pet and with a group of like-minded dog lovers.”

Doggercise classes take place on Wednesday mornings from 8.45am at York Dog Park, Back Lane, Knapton. It costs £15 for the 45-minute session. Find out more and book here

York Dog Park is located in the village of Knapton on the outskirts of York.

It is open all year around, seven days a week from 6am to 8pm.