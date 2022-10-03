A York children's charity is calling on customers at hospitality and other businesses to add a donation of £1 to their bill to help York children.
The Island also wants at least tend businesses to get involved to help it raise at least £5000 in the run up to Christmas to prepare for the start of 2023 where demand on The Island’s services historically has been at its highest.
CEO of The Island, Nigel Poulton MBE, says “There’s always been a higher demand on our mentoring services between January and March, predominantly to provide support for children and young people displaying early signs of mental ill health.
"In recent years, we’ve also seen an increase in children and young people being referred us due to having complex needs. Our Christmas Fundraising Appeal will give businesses the chance to support local youth work services run by The Island. We are also mindful of the ongoing Cost of Living Crisis, so we would ask customers to not feel obliged to add an extra £1 to their purchases if they are unable to do so.”
Since becoming a registered charity in 2008, The Island has enhanced the quality of life of over 3,000 vulnerable children and young people living in York through their mentoring programmes which have been designed to help raise the next generation’s confidence, self-esteem and resilience levels."
Nigel added: “By businesses getting involved with our Christmas Fundraising Appeal, not only will they be supporting a good cause, but they’ll also be shaping the lives of the next generation of employees in the city.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here