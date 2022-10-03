PET Lovers across York and North Yorkshire are urged to open their hearts to abandoned animals this month.

The RSPCA has launched its annual Adoptober rehoming drive and says growing numbers of pets at its centres, including York and Harrogate, are in need of a good home due to the cost of living crisis.

The animal welfare charity says across England and Wales, rehoming has dropped ten per cent while animal intake is up 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

On today, world animal day, (Tuesday October 4), the RSPCA warns of a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care, stay in rescue centres for longer, with less people coming forward to adopt.

Nationally, the RSPCA’s network of centres and branches rehomed 26,945 animals in 2021; an eight per cent drop compared to the previous year when 29,358 animals were rehomed, despite the Covid pandemic affecting the way in which charities across the nation could rehome.

The number of dogs rehomed by the charity also fell six per cent from 4,877 in 2020 to 4,567 in 2021; while cats dropped 12 per cent from 17,868 in 2020 to 15,579 in 2021.

In North Yorkshire, the total number of animals rehomed in 2021 dropped by 15 per cent, from 552 (2020) to 469.

The number of dogs rehomed fell 21 per cent from 132 in 2020 to 104 in 2021; the number of cats dropped by 15 per cent from 312 to 266; the number of rabbits dropped 24 per cent from 29 to 22; and the number of other pets who found new homes decreased by three per cent from 79 to 77.

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch is seeking homes for animals including the guinea pic family Marmalade, her son Picalilli and her sister Chutney, who were rescued by an RSPCA Inspector.

R=These cats need a home

The branch also needs a home for one year old cats Captain and Huskie, plus a five year-old lurcher Oliver, who has flourished into a loving, affectionate and friendly lad.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines believes the figures are down to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as the impact of lockdowns, as dogs may not have received the training, socialisation and outside world experience they needed.

Samantha said: “For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying. Many of our animals will already be neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms - making it much more cost-effective - and we will work them to make sure they find their perfect match.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the RSPCA’s Find a Pet Service to look at the animals available.

People can also help by donating online or calling the donation line on 0300 123 8181.