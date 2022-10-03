TADCASTER Albion remain winless in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east, but earned a point through a 1-1 draw with Carlton Town away from home.

Nathan Dyer’s goal, his first for Tadcaster, was cancelled out later in the first half by Niall Davie as Albion were forced to share the spoils of the match.

With 10 games played, Taddy are still without a win in the NPL east, having drawn four and lost six of their fixtures so far.

New signings Eddie Prata and Lewis Hey were handed debuts for Tadcaster as managers Craig Ogilvie and Neil Sibson made three changes to the side that were beaten 3-0 by Grimsby Borough.

Carlton started the game well, applying pressure and earning a corner.

From the set piece, Tadcaster broke forward, with their two debutants linking up well. Prata found Hey, who drove down the left wing.

He delivered an inch-perfect cross for Dyer, who with a thrashing volley, gave the Brewers a one-goal lead.

Despite their best efforts to increase their lead, a long throw-in breached the Brewers backline before Davie squeezed an effort beyond goalkeeper Harry Fisk.

Fisk was called into action soon after Town’s goal, producing an impressive one-handed save to deny Cain Noble.

The second-half was far more stop-start than the first, though both sides still managed to carve out attempts.

Fogarty’s 25-yard strike was his first true sight on goal, but his effort lacked power. In stoppage time, Carlton hakd a free-kick in a threatening area, but the combined efforts of Fisk and his defence forced the ball wide, much to Town’s disbelief.

Next up for Taddy is a clash with Grimsby Borough away from home on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one, Selby Town earned their first win under interim boss Ryan Cooper, beating Dronfield Town 3-2.

Ellis Stephenson returned to the starting 11 for Selby in their only change from the side that lost 3-0 to Nostell Miners Welfare.

Town opened the scoring just four minutes into the game. A free-kick was fired into the box by Liam Flanagan, finding Harry Clpaham who fed it to Conor Qualter, who headed his effort into the net.

Following the goal, the Robins looked lively. Kyle Fish could have doubled the advantage only a minute after their opener, but his shot was saved.

Selby would get their second goal just before half-time, after Charlie Clamp’s shot beat Charlie Naylor and nestled into the net.

Early in the second half, Fish stripped Dronfield of possession before finding Flanagan in the box, but the attacker’s finish was poor and straight at Naylor.

Dronfield soon clawed their way back into the game, but Selby got their third goal in stoppage time through Flanagan, securing the win.

Next up for the Robins is a game against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic in the first round of the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday (8pm).

Meanwhile, Pickering Town recorded a 2-1 win over Seaham Red Star in the Ebac Northern League division one.

Harry Jessop netted in the first half for Pickering, whose slender one-goal lead was undone by Tom Lawson with 15 minutes to go.

Town remained resilient and Jason Barnes scored what proved to be the winning goal with just six minutes left in the game.

Next up for Pickering is a clash with Northallerton Town at home on Tuesday (7.45pm).