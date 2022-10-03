A MILITARY charity is calling on East Yorkshire organisations to sponsor a wreath and help ensure veterans can take part in Remembrance Sunday.
Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-service men and women, is looking for Pocklington groups, businesses and organisations who can sponsor a wreath.
Sponsorship will also be used to ensure blind veterans continue to receive the vital support, rehabilitation and equipment that they need.
Colin Williamson, blind veteran and president of the charity, said: “On Remembrance Sunday we support our veterans in making the journey to march past the Cenotaph in London but many chose to mark this important occasion by taking part in events in their local area surrounded by loved ones and fellow local veterans.
“We provide wreaths to these veterans so they too can play an active part in Remembrance.”
Tom Owen and Sons Funeral Directors were the first to join the campaign, sponsoring a wreath to be laid in North Wales.
Blind Veterans UK is looking for sponsorship of a wreath to be laid by one of their veterans at the Pocklington World War Two Garden of Remembrance. Organisations sponsoring a wreath will have their name, logo and website link added to Blind Veterans UK’s sponsor page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here